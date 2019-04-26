Royal wedding: Lady Gabriella Windsor to marry Thomas Kingston

Lady Windsor, daughter of and of Kent, is all set to tie a knot with her longtime boyfriend on May 18.

The wedding is expected to be much alike the marriage of and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed on May 19 last year, reported People.

The wedding ceremony will be held at St. in Windsor Castle, which is known to be a popular spot for royal weddings which witnessed the nuptials of and Meghan Markle, and and in October.

Lady Windsor who is the 51st in line to the throne will have her reception at Frogmore House. and Prince Harry, who are expecting a baby anytime soon, have recently moved to their new home, which lies in the vicinity to Frogmore House.

As learned by People, the wedding will be more of a private affair including only friends and family members. There would be no carriage ride and would grant minimal access to media, where they would only be allowed to take pictures of the couple and wedding party as they leave the chapel.

Lady and exchanged rings in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)