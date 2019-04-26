Royal wedding: Lady Gabriella Windsor to marry Thomas Kingston

-
Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent, is all set to tie a knot with her longtime boyfriend Thomas Kingston on May 18.
The wedding is expected to be much alike the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who wed on May 19 last year, reported People.
The wedding ceremony will be held at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, which is known to be a popular spot for royal weddings which witnessed the nuptials of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, and Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in October.
Lady Windsor who is the 51st in line to the throne will have her reception at Frogmore House. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who are expecting a baby anytime soon, have recently moved to their new home, Frogmore Cottage which lies in the vicinity to Frogmore House.
As learned by People, the wedding will be more of a private affair including only friends and family members. There would be no carriage ride and would grant minimal access to media, where they would only be allowed to take pictures of the couple and wedding party as they leave the chapel.
Lady Gabriella and Thomas Kingston exchanged rings in August last year.
