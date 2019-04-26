Taylor Swift's new song 'ME!' drops today

After keeping her fans on their toes by sharing cryptic posts on her social media, is finally dropping her new song titled 'ME!' tonight.

After almost 13 days of anticipation, Taylor announced the title and release date of the new song via an post.

She wrote, "WELL GUYS 4.26 is gonna be here in a few hours and my new song "ME!" featuring the extraordinarily talented and awesome @brendonurie of @panicatthediscowill be out tonight at midnight eastern. In other exciting news, the VIDEO will be out then too and I can't wait to watch live with you (and answer some questions) as it premieres on @YouTube Click the link in my bio and I'll meet you there a little later."

She also revealed in her post that the new song and music video will feature of Panic!

She teased her upcoming music even more in an interview with on Draft on ABC in Nashville, reported

Before giving out all the details, she said that she wouldn't miss this "amazing" event, adding, "I've lived here for 15 years and I have never seen anything like this. Hey Guys!"

The 29-year-old stunned in a bright rainbow-coloured mini dress by Retrofete Gabrielle, as she spoke to Roberts, where she finally revealed her new song with of Panic!

"It's going to be a new song and music video. The song is called "ME!" and it's featuring of Panic! at the Disco," she said.

Hours before the interview, the pop star made a surprise appearance at a presentation of a new mural in her hometown of

The mural depicts a massive, pastel and colorful butterfly whose wings bear images of cats, flowers, hearts and stars and the word "ME!," which was added just before Taylor joined the crowd, where she posed for pictures and took selfies with fans.

In addition to her mural, earlier the evening fans noticed that a "ME!" music video was registered on YouTube, which featured Urie. Apart from that, a new image of Taylor with the words "Me!" was placed on a billboard.

The also dropped several other clues about it, in the form of pastel and other colourful images on her account and handle. She has also been spotted wearing flowing, chiffon pastel dresses during her appearances in recent days.

"It's always been there. It's just gotten more fun as time has passed," Taylor said of her many hints.

Along with the release of her new song, the 'Delicate' shared she will also be answering fan questions during the premiere of her music video.

Talking about her new song, winner told Roberts, " is a song about embracing your individuality, and really celebrating it and owning it."

She continued, "I think that with a pop song we have the ability to get a melody stuck in people's heads, and I just want it to be one that makes people feel better about themselves."

A few weeks ago, the singer sent her fans into a frenzy after she started a countdown on her channels and her website. The kept on sharing cryptic posts on her handle and account with "4.26" written along with all her posts, dropping a hint that something would be releasing on April 26.

Since her countdown, Taylor has continued to share multiple photos in pastel colours. The pictures include hearts, rings, ruffles and Swift's cats, and Olivia.

Taylor's last album 'Reputation' released on November 10, 2017, while her last tour 'Taylor Swift's Stadium Tour ran from May 8, 2018, to November 21, 2018.

