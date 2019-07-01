RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, 6 other functionaries join Twitter

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and six other level functionaries of the organisation have joined Twitter.

Besides Bhagwat, Suresh Joshi, Suresh Soni, Krishna Gopal, V Bhagaiah, Arun Kumar and Aniruddh Deshpande have joined the micro-blogging site and their handles have also been verified.

So far, none of them has tweeted anything.

Bhagwat has followed RSS after joining and amassed over 4,000 followers at the time of filing this report.

The RSS' official Twitter handle has over 1.3 million followers and has, till now, been the organisation's platform for releasing statements and dissemination information.

They also have a verified Facebook page with over 54 lakh likes.

