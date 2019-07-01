'Kachhe Khiladi hain': Kailash Vijayvargiya on son Akash thrashing official

BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Monday defended his son and MLA Akash and called him a 'kachha khiladi' (novice player) for beating up a government employee with a cricket bat here last week.

Terming the incident unfortunate, he said, "I think there was mishandling from both the sides. Kachhe khiladi hain - Akash ji bhi aur nagar nigam commissioner (both Akash ji and municipal corporation commissioner are novice players). It was not a big issue but it was made huge."

Akash, a first-time MLA, along with his supporters chased away an Indore Municipal Corporation officer who was on an anti-encroachment drive, on June 26. A video of the dramatic incident showing the legislator beating up the officer with a cricket bat went viral across social media platforms, drawing criticism from the Opposition.

Vijayvargiya also suggested that civic officials should not have shown arrogance and heard Akash as he is an elected representative. "I think officers should not be arrogant. They should talk to people's representatives," he said.

He alleged mishandling of the situation by the civic body. "If a building is being demolished, then arrangements are made for the residents to live in a 'dharamshala'. There was mishandling from the municipal corporation. Women staff and women police should have been there. This should not happen again," the BJP leader said.

Akash was arrested on the same day of the incident and later granted bail by a court on Saturday.

After his release, Akash said he was not embarrassed or guilty of what he did as he could not think of anything else when women were being mistreated.

"I am not guilty or embarrassed about what I did as it was in public interest. A woman was being dragged brutally in front of the police and I couldn't think of doing anything else," he said, adding that he hopes he would not have to pick up the cricket bat again," he said.

