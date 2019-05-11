Russell Crowe's next in psycho thriller 'Unhinged'

Hollywood veteran has signed up for Borte's road-rage thriller 'Unhinged'.

Borte, who directed 'American Thriller', has been signed up to direct the psychological thriller that has been scripted by Carl Ellsworth, reports Variety.

who has made films like 'Warrior', 'Kingdom of Heaven' will produce 'Unhinged' set to go on floors on July 15 in

Solstice Studios, set up in October 2018, will see 'Unhinged' as their first film to go into production and are eyeing a release in the third quarter of 2020.

'Unhinged' takes an ordinary incident and takes it to its most horrifying outcome. It tells the story of a mother who depends on the wrong guy at the wrong time.

is famed for best Academy award-winning role in 'Gladiator' and has been nominated for his work in 'The Insider' and 'A Beautiful Mind'.

was last seen in Joel Edgerton's 'Boy Erased' and will next be seen in 'The True History of the Kelly Gang'.

