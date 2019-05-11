Boney Kapoor gets emotional over 'Mom' releasing in China

Boney Kapoor shared an emotional tweet on the release of late actor Sridevi's last film 'Mom' in China on Friday.
Boney Kapoor took to his Twitter handle to express his feelings. "Mom releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you @ZeeStudios_ for spreading Sri's last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too," he wrote.
'Mom' was earlier slated to release in China on March 22.
The film also starred Akshay Khanna, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Pakistani actors Adnan Siddiqui and Sajal Aly.
'Mom' was Sridevi's last film in the lead role after she passed away in February 2018.
The film received critical acclaim and garnered immense applause from the fans as well.
It won two National Awards- Best Actress for Sridevi and Best Background Score for AR Rahman.
'Mom' has already been released in Poland, Czech, Russia, UAE, UK, USA, and Singapore.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
