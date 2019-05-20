Foreign Ministry on Sunday assured that will spare no effort to help Russian national Maria Butina, who is lodged in a US prison.

Zakharova's statement came after in a video addressed from Oklahoma's Jail on Saturday asked for financial assistance to pay for the services of her attorneys, TASS agency reports.

"You know, we don't finance attorneys but we will do our best to see to it. And, naturally, once she has shared her problem we will try to do all we can to help her," the said in an interview with a Russian televised network, Rossia-1.

Butina's father, Valery had earlier told TASS that the family needed money to pay to her lawyers. He said the family had run out of money and her lawyers were working for nothing.

Maria Butina, 30, a graduate student from in Washington, was arrested on July 15 last year, ahead of the summit between Russian and his US counterpart

Butina, a Russian gun rights activist, was faced with charges of conspiracy for conducting activities in the interests of a foreign state. Investigators claim that she was engaged in these activities without registering as a foreign agent at the

On December 13, pled guilty to one of the charges on collision aimed at the violation of the laws on foreign agents in the US.

She had earlier signed a plea deal with the prosecutors. The court accepted the confession and appointed the next hearings on February 12.

However, the date of the sentencing was not announced at the request of a of the who said that was cooperating with the investigation and this process may take some time.

