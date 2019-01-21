BurnTheTricolor, a malicious campaign by Sikhs for Justice

-
New York [United States], Jan 21 (ANI): Sikhs for Justice, a US-based pro-Khalistani organisation has once again been exposed for its malicious anti-India campaign after it recently launched '#BurnTheTricolor' drive in the West.
Several amateur videos have gone viral on social media in which the organisation is seen using children for its anti-India propaganda.
In a video posted on social media, a girl is seen saying: "Sikhs For Justice calls out to burn the Tricolor to protest against Republic Day. Referendum2020 is the only solution". The girl along with other children then shouted pro-Khalistan slogans and burnt the tricolor.
According to sources, Sikhs for Justice is trying to have a gathering of few hundred Sikhs to create law and order situation during the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 in Canada, UK and the United States.
Separatist Sikh organization, Sikhs For Justice, claims that it is an international advocacy group working for Punjab Independence Referendum 2020 for Sikhs' right to self-determination.
However, the outfit is allegedly backed and financed by Pakistan's spy agency, the ISI.
Sources revealed that the organisation, having its presence in the United States and Canada, is also making monetary allurements to the youth in India's Punjab state. Recently, the Pakistan government has reportedly allowed campaigners of 'Referendum2020' to open their office in Lahore to fan anti-India sentiments during the visit of thousands of Sikh pilgrims from various countries, including India, who were there to celebrate the 549th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism Guru Nanak Dev.
