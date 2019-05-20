S Korea to hold talks with North on business people's trip to Kaesong industrial complex

has said that it will hold discussions with to provide humanitarian and allow business people to visit a shuttered joint industrial complex in the communist nation.

The development has come days after the announced that it would permit a group of business people to visit the complex in the North's border town of

If realized, the envisioned trip will be the business leaders' first visit to the complex since the abrupt shutdown in February 2016 amid strained inter-Korean ties, reported Yonhap.

"We've had discussions with the North because this is an issue that businesses have long called for," Lee Sang-min, of South Korea's unification ministry, said at a regular press briefing.

"We will continue discussions about specific schedules and the parts that require government assistance," Sang-min said.

said that the decision to approve the visit was made to protect the property rights of businesspeople.

Previous attempts to visit the complex were denied as the apparently worried that a visit could signal that the two Koreas were preparing to reopen the industrial park despite Washington's push to keep sanctions on in place.

"The government's basic stance is that resumption of the complex is necessary as it is an important means for improvement of inter-Korean relations and peace on the Korean Peninsula," Lee said.

"We will continue to make the necessary efforts to create the right conditions (for its resumption) under mutual cooperation."

The industrial park, jointly run by the two Koreas, was shut down in 2016 when the previous Park Geun-hye's government ordered the closing down of its businesses and recalled their workers from the complex after the sanctions by were imposed on over the latter's fourth nuclear test in that year.

The industrial complex, during its peak operation, was home to over 120 South Korean firms employing about 50,000 North Korean workers. There have been numerous proposals to open the joint industrial park but to no avail.

Since then, the relations between the two Koreas have improved significantly, especially in the past year. on Friday announced that it would provide USD 8 million in humanitarian to through international agencies.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)