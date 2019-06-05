Salman Khan greets fans on Eid

Salman Khan's on Wednesday greeted stepped out the balcony of his Galaxy Apartment here to wave to fans and greet them on

Dressed in a traditional off white kurta-pyjama the waved at fans who thronged the streets outside his house just to catch a glimpse of him.

This year the was accompanied by his parents and

The 53-year-old uploaded a small clip on his handle which shows excited fans cheering and shouting out his name and wishes for the

"EidMubarak," he captioned the video.

Keeping up with tradition or releasing his films on Eid, the actor's much-awaited period drama ' hit theatres today.

who is playing a vital role in the film posted an adorable selfie with the 'Tiger Zinda Hai' actor and wrote, " today."

The 'Jai Ho' actor will be seen sporting five different looks in the film spanning 60 years, including a crucial part which will showcase the actor in his late 20s, looking much leaner and younger.

Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, 'Bharat', the film is an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean movie 'Ode To My Father'.

Salman is teaming up with Zafar for the third time after 'Sultan' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai'.The film has been produced by Atul Agnihotri, Bhushan Kumar, and and hits the screens today.

Apart from 'Bharat', Salman will be seen in Prabhu Dheva's 'Dabangg 3' and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Inshallah'.

