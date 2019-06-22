Castrol India sows seeds of good health for farmers with Castrol Khet Aasana

Limited, the leading automotive and industrial manufacturing company in the country, today announced its health outreach programme for the of the nation - the farming community.

This campaign will extend specially curated yoga aasanas CRB Plus Aasana to farmers to help reduce health adversities they face caused by their stressful and laborious schedules.

The results of detailed independent research, covering over seven hundred farmers across five regions in India, commissioned by this year threw up some startling results. The study, which attempted to assess health issues faced by farmers as a linkage to the nature of their job and working conditions revealed that physical stress is a concern among farmers currently.

68 per cent farmers reported that they suffer from musculoskeletal problems while digestive issues were reported by over 51 per cent farmers, respiratory problems were raised by over 31 per cent farmers, and another 30 per cent reported suffering from diabetes.

In addition to this, the study also found that over 50 per cent of farmers faces stress and other relative diseases such as hypertension, anxiety and depression. Farmers also subscribed to the myth that farm work is healthy employment, due to which over 65 per cent of them were not undertaking any physical activity to manage their health.

"Farmers are an important community in and need to be acknowledged for their tireless efforts to provide the nation with nutritious produce. This, in turn, fuels a healthy population and keeps India moving. Unfortunately, their own health remains out of their consideration.

Through Castrol Aasana, we at are committed to empowering farmers with yoga aasanas to help avoid and reduce unhealthy nuances of their work, enabling them to lead healthier lives. Castrol Aasana is a reiteration of Castrol India's purpose-driven approach and commitment to care for and contribute to the well-being of our consumers", said Kedar Apte, Vice President - Marketing, Castrol India Limited.

"Keeping in mind the agricultural and farmers, creating yoga aasanas on the basis of their needs is a good effort in supporting the agricultural sector at large. Our country thrives on agriculture, so I would like to thank Castrol and congratulate them on initiating an activity that helps keep our farmers healthy", said Union - Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Parshottam Rupala at Azadpur Mandi,

"We must give more importance to the physical and mental health of farmers and these Yoga Aasanas can help relieve them of stress", said Shripad Naik, (Independent Charge) Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH).

The research study designed and executed by the Yoga Institute, also established that over 70 per cent of farmers showed keenness to learn and embrace yoga as a part of their lifestyle.

Keeping their hectic daily routine in mind, 16 Khet Aasanas has been designed to be practised during the day. These aasana sequences have been devised and named to ensure they are relatable to farmers and being byte-sized ensure time investment is minimal.

Building on the positive impact delivered by Castrol CRB Truck Aasana on over two lakh truckers nationwide, Castrol India plans to conduct Khet Aasana across two thousand Indian villages with an aim to benefit over one hundred and twenty thousand farmers before the end of 2019.

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)