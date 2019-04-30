Saradha Scam: SC seeks credible evidence from CBI against former Kolkata CP

The on Tuesday directed the CBI to produced evidence to its satisfaction to revoke an earlier barring of custodial interrogation of former in the Saradha scam.

The court said the has to prove before the court that Kumar has a role to play in either suppression or disappearance of the evidence in the case.

It also sought direct evidence from the CBI on Kumar's involvement, especially the data on laptop, mobile phones, or diaries which allegedly contained information on payments made to influential people in ensuring destruction of evidence.

saying affidavit was not enough, said: "Give us, show us from records that this person is involved.. On what basis? You can give us evidence tomorrow.

"We want you to satisfy us that he had a role to play in disappearance and suppression of evidence."

The court directed the CBI to submit an affidavit with all the details in the court by Wednesday.

--IANS

ss/in

