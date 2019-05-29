Satyajit Deshmukh denies speculations of joining BJP

MLA Satyajit on Wednesday denied speculations of joining BJP.

Calling the news ill-founded, while speaking to ANI in said, " News is baseless, shocked such news being spread. I am with and will be in only, someone has intentionally spread this rumour to damage my reputation."

This statement from the Congress MLA came after reports surfaced that Satyajit Deshmukh, and lawmaker Vishwajeet Kadam, are unhappy with the state party leadership and the BJP leaders are in touch with the two leaders.

Satyajit is the son of former Pradesh Congress Committee Shivajirao Shivajirao passed away at the age of 84 in January after a

