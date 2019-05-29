Karnataka: Congress workers urge Rahul to continue as party President

The workers on Wednesday demonstrated outside party office urging to continue as the

"Losing elections isn't a big deal. We want to continue as the because we need his leadership along with and to boost our confidence and work hard for the party," Naveen Chandra, a said.

He further said, "Now, everything is in favour of and after the Balakot air strike incident. Sometimes, people's mandate will not favour you but that doesn't mean they don't need Rahul Gandhi's leadership and guidance."

The demonstration comes days after Rahul had offered to step down from the party post at the Working Committee (CWC) meeting held on May 25, taking moral responsibility for the party's dismal performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections. However, Rahul's offer of resignation was unanimously rejected by the CWC.

Many leaders including MK also urged Rahul to continue in the post.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)