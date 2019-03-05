Two leaves symbol case: Dhinakaran moves SC against Delhi HC's order

-
ALSO READ
AIADMK rebel and Dhinakaran loyalist Senthil Balaji joins DMK
V Senthil Balaji could've better joined AIADMK instead of DMK says Dhinakaran
HC verdict on Sasikala-Dhinakaran plea for AIADMK name, two leaves symbol on Thursday
HC reserves verdict on Sasikala-Dhinakaran plea for AIADMK name, two leaves symbol
TN CM hails Delhi HC verdict in symbol case
-
Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday filed an appeal before the Supreme Court challenging the order of the Delhi High Court which dismissed his petition in connection with the dispute over the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) "two leaves" election symbol case.
The Delhi High Court had earlier upheld the Election Commission's order that granted the symbol of the AIADMK to the faction led by chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.
A division bench comprising of Justice GS Sistani and Sangita Dhindra Sehgal dismissed the petition filed by TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala.
The dispute arises out of competing claims over AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol from TTV Dhinakaran-Sasikala on one side and Palaniswami -Panneerselvam on the other side.
Soon after the death of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, the party split into two factions. While one faction was led by Sasikala-Dhinakaran-Panneerselvam, the other was led by Palaniswami. However, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami joined hands later to oust Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the party.
On November 23, 2017, the Election Commission allotted the two-leaves symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction on the grounds that they enjoyed the support of the majority of members in the legislative and organizational wings.
Aggrieved by the allotment, Dhinakaran and Sasikala moved the Delhi High Court against the EC order.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU