Two leaves symbol case: Dhinakaran moves SC against Delhi HC's order

(AMMK) leader TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday filed an appeal before the challenging the order of the which dismissed his petition in connection with the dispute over the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIADMK) "two leaves" election symbol case.

The had earlier upheld the Election Commission's order that granted the symbol of the AIADMK to the faction led by

A division bench comprising of Justice GS Sistani and Sangita Dhindra Sehgal dismissed the petition filed by TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala.

The dispute arises out of competing claims over AIADMK's "two leaves" election symbol from TTV Dhinakaran-Sasikala on one side and Palaniswami -Panneerselvam on the other side.

Soon after the death of AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016, the party split into two factions. While one faction was led by Sasikala-Dhinakaran-Panneerselvam, the other was led by Palaniswami. However, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami joined hands later to oust Sasikala and Dhinakaran from the party.

On November 23, 2017, the allotted the two-leaves symbol to the Panneerselvam-Palaniswami faction on the grounds that they enjoyed the support of the majority of members in the legislative and organizational wings.

Aggrieved by the allotment, Dhinakaran and Sasikala moved the against the EC order.

