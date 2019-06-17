I begin my new innings: Rahul Gandhi takes oath as MP

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from Kerala's Wayanad, took oath as a Member of Lok Sabha for the fourth term on Monday.
Prior to attending the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the Congress president met his mother and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and sister Priyanka Gandhi at his residence.
Dressed in his staple white kurta-pyjama, Gandhi took oath in English and was seated beside his mother in the Parliament.
"My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the #LokSabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India," he tweeted.
From his Wayanad Twitter handle, a video of Gandhi taking the oath was tweeted. "Congress President @RahulGandhi takes oath for a fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha," the text read which was also written in Malayalam in the same tweet.
Gandhi, netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, winning by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival Left Democratic Front (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency. However, the Congress President lost his family stronghold Amethi parliamentary constituency to BJP leader Smriti Irani.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the leader of the House, took oath as a Lok Sabha member, along with other parliamentarians including Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
