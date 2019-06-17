I begin my new innings: Rahul Gandhi takes oath as MP

Rahul Gandhi, who was elected from Kerala's Wayanad, took oath as a Member of for the fourth term on Monday.

Prior to attending the maiden session of the 17th Lok Sabha, the met his and sister at his residence.

Dressed in his staple white kurta-pyjama, Gandhi took oath in English and was seated beside his mother in the Parliament.

"My 4th consecutive term as a Member of the #LokSabha begins today. Representing Wayanad, Kerala, I begin my new innings in Parliament by taking my oath this afternoon, affirming that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India," he tweeted.

From his Twitter handle, a video of Gandhi taking the oath was tweeted. " @RahulGandhi takes oath for a fourth consecutive term as a member of the Lok Sabha," the text read which was also written in Malayalam in the same tweet.

Gandhi, netted 7,05,034 votes in Wayanad, winning by 4,31,063 votes against his nearest rival (LDF)'s PP Suneer in the constituency. However, the lost his family stronghold parliamentary constituency to BJP

Narendra Modi, the of the House, took oath as a member, along with other parliamentarians including Amit Shah, and

