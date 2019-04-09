Centre gives nod to acquire 464 new T-90 tanks for Indian Army

-
In a major boost for the Indian Army, the Centre has cleared the acquisition of 464 T-90 main battle tanks to be deployed on the borders with Pakistan.
"In a recent meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the acquisition of the 464 T-90 tanks was approved. The cost of the project is expected to be worth over Rs 13,000 crore," government sources said.
The contract will also include a Make-in-India element for integration at the Heavy Vehicles Factory in Avadi near Chennai.
The new acquisition will increase the new T-90 regiments by 10 more units and would be equipped with thermal imaging night sights to allow the tank commander to strike enemy locations during night battles.
The new inductions will also strengthen the Army's fire-power along the land border stretch with Pakistan -- from Jammu in the north till the western flank in Gujarat.
India has already inducted 18 regiments of T-90 tanks which are deployed in Rajasthan and Punjab on the Pakistan front.
However, the Indian Army's 4000- strong tank fleet has been battling with night blindness in the past and these new tanks would help in doing away with that, sources said.
In addition, it was found that key systems like the missile-firing mechanism and thermal sights had deteriorated due to prolonged exposure to heat and dust.
The T-90 has emerged as the main battle tank of the Indian Army and is replacing the older variants of T-72 and T-55 tanks in the force.
