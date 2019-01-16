SC to hear plea challenging Nageswara Rao's appointment as interim CBI director next week

The will hear next week a plea filed against M Nageswara Rao's appointment as of the (CBI).

The plea, filed by an NGO, Common Cause, and Anjali Bhardwaj, sought quashing of the January 10 order stating that duties of former CBI were to be handed over to Rao as an interim measure.

The plea also sought transparency in the process of short-listing, selection and appointment of the CBI

The petition, filed through Prashant Bhushan, said the order of appointing Rao as of CBI was "illegal, arbitrary, malafide" and in violation of the provisions of the Special Police Establishment Act (DSPE Act).

The DSPE Act as amended by the Lokpal and Lokayuktas Act, 2013 provides for the appointment of the CBI director by a high powered which does not have a preponderance of the government and its representatives. The committee consists of the Prime Minister, of Opposition and the of or any of nominated by him.

The petitioners further said the January 10 order states that the of the Cabinet approved the appointment of "as per the earlier arrangement".

This earlier arrangement - October 23, 2018 order making Rao interim CBI Director, had been quashed by the on January 8 as it was made in violation of the procedure for appointment of CBI Director as defined in the DSPE Act, said the petition.

"However, the government still invoked its earlier order which had been quashed, to once again make of the CBI even though it is not the competent authority and does not have any powers to make the appointment, without following the due process laid down in the DSPE Act i.e. appointment based on recommendations made by the high powered selection committee," added the petition.

After the Selection Committee, comprising Narendra Modi, Justice AK Sikri and of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, removed Verma as CBI director, Rao was named the

Verma, however, refused to take up his new posting - DG, Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards.

