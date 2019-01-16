Remove sedition law: Kapil Sibal to ANI

Senior on Wednesday accused the Centre of misusing the charges and termed it a "colonial law".

Speaking to ANI, said, "There is no need for a law in today's times, it is a Many who merely speak or tweet against the government have charges imposed against them; it is being misused by the Centre just to keep citizens in check."

The reaction from the came two days after slapped charges of sedition, rioting, and criminal conspiracy on former (JNUSU) and nine others in a three-year-old incident which rocked the campus of India's premier seat of learning on the evening of February 9, 2016.

The JNUSU termed the charge sheeting of Kumar and nine others in the sedition case as "a clear case of vendetta" allegedly carried out at the "well-planned instruction from the (PMO)."

charge sheet, running into 1,200-page and filed at the on Monday, contains serious charges against Kumar and the others under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including Section 124A (sedition), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 465 (forgery), 471 (using as genuine, forged document), 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 149 (unlawful assembly with common object), 147(rioting), and 120B (criminal conspiracy).

are said to have recorded the statement of more than 90 witnesses in the case. Sources said column number 12 of the charge sheet names 36 people as accused including CPI D Raja's daughter and former JNUSU vice

On February 9, 2016, "anti-national" slogans were allegedly raised on the during a programme organised to protest against the death sentence handed out to Afzal Guru, a convict in the Parliament attack case, which led to a massive row when the members of ABVP, the student wing of RSS, objected to the programme.

The charge sheet names 10 students, who were enrolled into different courses of the JNU at that point of time, as main accused including Kanahiya Kumar, Umar Khalid, Anirban Bhattacharya, and seven Kashmiri students-Aquib Hussain, Mujeeb Hussain, Muneeb Hussain, Umar Gul, Rayeea Rasool, and

According to information, the Delhi Police have used the video-footage and other documents to support their points in the charge sheet, which has been filed almost after three years the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)