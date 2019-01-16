Bihar: 2 killed by Naxals on suspicion of being police informers

Two villagers were shot dead by Naxals on suspicion of being police informers in Bihar's district.

Both deceased, identified as and Ghulam, were attacked by Naxals on Tuesday night at around 11 pm at their respective houses.

As per locals, Naxal Sindhu Koda, along with his 25-30 associates, entered the house of the victims and shot them after tying their hands.

A Naxal pamphlet was also found near the bodies, which read: "Punishment for being a police informer".

Police have reached the spot and are probing the incident.

Meanwhile, anguished villagers took to the streets to protest against the killings and demanded strict action to be taken against the perpetrators.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)