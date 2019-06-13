Retain headquarters of Army Training Command in Shimla: Anand Sharma writes to Rajnath Singh

has written a letter to over the proposed shifting of the Headquarters of from to has sought Singh's intervention to retain in

In his letter on Wednesday, wrote, "I am writing this to draw your attention to the proposed shifting of the Headquarters of from to without any apparent need or jurisdiction. In view of the popular demand and opinion of officers including retired Service Chiefs and Strategic Experts, I seek your urgent intervention to retain in Shimla."

Sharma stated that Shimla "has been a strategic location of the for almost 150 years and was the headquarters of the then during the British period from 1864 to 1939, which included two World Wars in which British fought."

"It was categorically stated by all previous Army Commanders, that Shimla was selected as best suitable place for given its unique charter different from all regional commands where officers and soldiers are able to conceptualise the concepts and doctrines in a conducive environment," he stated.

The said that the "logic being extended that there is shortage of accommodation at Shimla post merger of and ARTRAC, lacks substance as is available in the adjoining "

Adding to that, Sharma stated that while "Shimla has further advantage of having its own table top airport and a four lane highway," Meerut, on the other hand, "does not have any infrastructure advantage and has no airport, but is entirely dependent on the Indira Gandhi International Airport, which is already under stress due to heavy passenger and cargo traffic."

Sharma said, "Raksha Mantri may also note that there will be huge financial implications for relocation of these big institutions from Shimla to which will have negative effect on exchequer amounting to hundreds of crores and will not serve any purpose. Also, shift of such a big Army institution out of the state of would adversely affect the economy of Shimla and the State, and loss of employment for the local people."

"Shimla has been a summer capital of the country and the state will lose its pride if the is shifted out of the state," he added.

Therefore, Sharma has requested that the "proposal to shift be cancelled to save unnecessary financial burden, the investments made in the since 1993, to protect the loss of employment for the local people and loss to the state economy.

