Science, technology essential component for development, says ISRO Chairman

"Science and technology is an essential component for the development of any country and plays a major role for improving the quality of life including safety and security of human beings," said Dr Sivan, while inaugurating the Programme (Yuvika-2019) here through video conference.

"It is a very important science programme for students. This programme will help in the inculpating scientific temper of the student," said Dr Sivan, who also touched upon the applications of and how this technology is helping in the day to day activities of common man besides ensuring the safety of life and property during disaster situations.

The ISRO also said that programmes like this would lead to integration and nation building, and wished that Yuvika-2019 programme should produce a good number of scientists every year.

A total of 110 students representing every State and Union Territory of the country are participating in this programme. The participating students will attend the two weeks residential training programme at four centres and units of ISRO and DOS, namely, Space Centre (VSSC), Thiruvananthapuram, UR Rao Satellite Centre (URSC), Bengaluru, Centre (SAC), Ahmedabad, and North Eastern Centre (NESAC), Shillong.

Yuvika-2019 programme is primarily aimed at imparting basic knowledge on space technology, space science and to the younger ones with the intent of arousing their interest in the emerging areas of Space activities.

The two-week long residential training programme will cover invited talks and experience sharing by the eminent scientists, facility and lab visits, hands-on training, exclusive sessions for discussions with experts and a feedback session.

