SCO Summit: PM Modi meets Afghanistan President Ghani

met on the sidelines of the (SCO) Summit here on Thursday.

This is Modi's third meeting of the day with SCO leaders after he held engagements with Chinese and Russian earlier.

Modi is on a two-day visit to for attending the This is his first visit to a multilateral forum after being re-elected for a second term.

During his meeting with Xi, the told the Chinese President that needs to create an atmosphere free from terror and take concrete action to end the scourge but does not see doing it at this stage.

To mark the establishment of 70 years of diplomatic relations, and will hold 35 programmes each, said.

Modi and Jinping will have an informal summit in later this year on the lines of the informal parleys in last year.

However, Gokhale said the date and venue of the summit are yet to be decided while in had earlier said it would be in Modi's home state

India, and will hold a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Summit in in later this month.

This was disclosed after a meeting between Modi and Russian President on the sidelines of the here.

Gokhale also said that Modi will visit in early September as the main guest at the Eastern Economic Forum to which he was formally invited by Putin.

However, there was no meeting between Modi and his Pakistani counterpart during the informal dinner hosted by President for the SCO leaders here, sources said on Thursday.

According to sources, Khan and Modi did not even exchange pleasantries during the dinner hosted on the sidelines of the two-day summit.

This comes despite the writing a letter to Modi recently, saying wants dialogue with to resolve all outstanding issues between the two countries.

Moreover, Modi's chartered plane did not take the Pakistani air space for flying to Bishkek and instead flew via the circuitous route through and

Tensions between India and have spiralled following the deadly February 14 Pulwama terror attack. has remained rooted in its stand, saying that terror and talks with cannot go together.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)