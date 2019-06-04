Ghani expresses readiness to observe ceasefire if Taliban does

Afghan Mohammad on Tuesday expressed his readiness to observe a ceasefire if the outfit also does.

"The government of is always ready to observe ceasefire but the group isn't," said in his message marking Eid-ul-Fitr, the second largest annual religious festival that marks the end of Ramadan, the Muslims holy fasting month ended on Tuesday.

also said that the people of were hopeful that the group may observe ceasefire at least during the three-day festival, reports

The also praised his security forces' fight against militants, saying the they were able to foil the anti-government insurgents' vicious plans to destabilize the security and peace process.

The Taliban in a message on Monday, once again rejected the offer for talks with the and vowed to continue the war till the withdrawal of foreign forces from

--IANS

ksk

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)