Royal Stag, the official whisky of the ICC 2019, is truly making the fever larger than ever with the launch of a new limited-edition pack.

The limited edition packaging has been conceptualised & designed by and is inspired by the actual ICC Trophy. The innovative packaging design represents elements from the sport of cricket along with iconic monuments from England & The pack truly embodies the spirit of cricket & has been launched just before the start of the ICC 2019 being held in England and

"For Indian fans, the 2019 goes beyond the boundaries of a regular sporting event. The passion, madness, thrill, excitement and love for the sport can be seen in every devoted cricket lover. Our long-standing association with cricket bolsters our relationship with consumers across the nation. By introducing a limited-edition Cricket World Cup pack, we are giving cricket lovers a world cup memorabilia to hold on to & together celebrate the spirit of cricket. Additionally, the on pack contest offers consumers a chance to watch the Live in England & Wales", said Kartik Mohindra, Chief Marketing Officer, India.

"Cricket and have been synonymous with one another for many years. However, when the brand decided to with the ICC Cricket World Cup, the world's greatest festival of cricket - it deserved a special commemoration. The result is a limited-edition pack of that will give fans of the brand and cricket, an opportunity to collect a unique pack that celebrates and brings alive the spirit of the World Cup", said Kapil Arora, President,

