Disha Patani grooves to Selena Gomez's song

Actress Disha Patani has shared a video of her dance moves on the song, "I can't get enough" by American singer Selena Gomez.
Disha shared the video on Instagram on Friday. It features the "Baaghi 2" actress along with celebrity dance trainer Dimple Kotecha shaking a leg on the groovy number.
She captioned it: "Just chilling with Dimple Kotecha. In love with this new track. 'I can't get enough'."
On the Bollywood front, Disha will soon be seen in Salman Khan-starrer "Bharat", which also features Katrina Kaif.
"Bharat", an official adaptation of the 2014 South Korean film "Ode To My Father", is produced by Atul Agnihotri's Reel Life Production Pvt Ltd and Bhushan Kumar's T-Series.
The film is slated for release on Eid.
--IANS
dc/nn/pcj
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
