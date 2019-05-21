Sensex slips over 350 points as investors trade cautiously before elections outcome

Equity benchmark indices oscillated between gains and losses in morning hours on Tuesday but ended nearly one per cent lower with selling pressure in auto, bank, pharma, energy, infra, metal, energy, and IT stocks.

Traders booked profits after the touched a record high of 39,572 in early hours of trading. At the closing bell, however, the Sensex was 383 points down at 38,970.

At the National Stock Exchange, the closed 119 points below at 11,709 with all sectoral indices in the red.

A day earlier, the Sensex had galloped 1,422 points following exit polls forecasting an overwhelming majority for in the just-concluded

The euphoria evaporated on Tuesday with investors preferring to await the final outcome of elections due on Thursday.

Among the stocks, plunged over 6.6 per cent following disappointing results a day earlier. Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Indian Oil, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Grasim, Maruti, and were all in the negative zone.

However, shares of rallied 14.7 per cent after reports that is set to bid for the grounded later this week. The has reportedly engaged investment bankers led by for due diligence.

Reliance Industries, Dr Reddy, Britannia, and showed some gains.

Meanwhile, Asian stocks were mixed as investors pondered over moves by the against

has temporarily eased trade restrictions imposed last week on the Chinese tech giant. Still, fears of a further escalation in tensions kept many investors on the edge.

