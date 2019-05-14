Turnover in F&O segment jumps

RIL, SBI, May 2019 most active

The Nifty May 2019 traded at 11267.55, at premium of 45.50 points over the Nifty's closing of 11222.05 in the cash market.

Turnover on the National Stock Exchange's & options (F&O) segment was Rs 10.68 lakh crore compared with Rs 7.20 lakh crore reported in the previous session.

In the cash market, the index rose 73.85 points or 0.66% to settle at 11,222.05.

(RIL), (SBI) and were the top traded individual stock futures contracts in F&O segment of NSE. RIL May 2019 futures traded at 1271.70, compared with spot closing price of 1267. SBI May 2019 futures traded at 316.85, compared with spot closing price of 316. May 2019 futures traded at 383.40, compared with spot closing price of 381.50.

The May 2019 F&O contracts expire on 30 May 2019.

