Cyclone Fani: EC gives permission to AP govt to hold Cabinet meeting on May 14

The Election Commission (EC) on Monday gave permission to Andhra Pradesh government to hold a Cabinet meeting in the wake of the damages caused due to cyclone Fani.
"Naidu has been at loggerheads with EC and Chief Secretary of Andhra Pradesh LV Subrahmanyam, who was appointed by the poll body last month," state Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gopal Krishna Dwivedi said in a statement.
"He has been questioning the EC as to why Andhra Pradesh government is being prevented from holding reviews and meetings in the wake of the cyclone. Following this, chief secretary LV Subrahmanyam went to the residence of Chief Minister and held discussions with him today noon. The EC then gave permission to hold the Cabinet meeting," Dwivedi added.
Recently, the EC had relaxed Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in four districts of Andhra Pradesh - East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam - in order to facilitate speedy rescue, relief and restoration activities in the wake of cyclone Fani.
The extremely severe cyclonic storm, which hit Odisha coast near Puri earlier this month, triggered heavy rains in parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh, while gusty winds uprooted trees and electricity poles.
It moved close to north coastal Andhra region before it made landfall in neighbouring Odisha.
Cyclone Fani has claimed 64 lives alone in Odisha.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU