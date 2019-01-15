Sexual minorities more prone to severe substance use disorders: Study

are more prevalent--and more severe--among sexual minorities, a recent study suggests.

Lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals are more likely than heterosexuals to use alcohol, tobacco or other drugs.

The research published in the Journal of LGBT provides the context behind the issue by examining the severity of alcohol, tobacco and other reported by lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals, and people who aren't sure how they identify.

"Our findings provide strong evidence that a higher proportion of individuals, particularly bisexual individuals and those who are not sure of their sexual identities, have severe alcohol and tobacco use disorders, and those who are 'not sure' also have a higher proportion of severe drug use disorders," said Boyd, of the study.

In the past, researchers often focused on any use or misuse of alcohol and drugs, and failed to document the severity of experienced by sexual minorities, the study pointed out.

According to Boyd, it's important to assess the severity of a to better understand the degree of impairment experienced and the treatment needs.

The study found that people who identified as bisexual or were unsure about their sexual identity were at greatest risk for Individuals who were unsure of their sexual identity were five times as likely to have a severe alcohol abuse and roughly four times as likely to report a severe tobacco or drug problem when compared to heterosexuals.

Bisexual individuals were roughly three times as likely to have a severe alcohol use disorder, and two-and-a-half times more likely to have a

People who identified as lesbian or gay were over twice as likely to have severe alcohol or tobacco use disorder when compared to heterosexuals.

One surprising finding in terms of sexual behaviour is that people who reported having no sex during the past year were significantly less likely to have any substance use disorder, said.

