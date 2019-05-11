Odisha CM announces special package of Rs 1,600 crore for 'Fani' cyclone-affected people

on Saturday announced special package Rs 1,600 crore to support the livelihood of cyclone-affected people in the state.

"We have approved agricultural input subsidy of Rs 6,000 per hectare of land in non irrigated areas, Rs 13,500 per hectare of land in areas under assured irrigation, and Rs 18,000 per hectare for all types of perennial crops," told reporters.

"One lakh numbers of vegetable mini-kits shall be supplied to Fani-affected districts. An incentive of Rs 15,000 per will be provided with betel vine cultivation," the said.

"Rs 40,000 per unit will be provided for the construction of Shade Net or thatched structure for the development of mushroom units. Incentives of Rs 25,000 per hectare will be provided to banana farmers," he said.

Earlier in the day, said that the death toll due to cyclone Fani, which hit the Odisha's coast in Puri on May 3, has touched 43.

While speaking on the highlights of the package, the Chief Minister said, "Compensation shall be provided towards loss of animals at the rate of Rs 30,000 per milch cow and buffalo, Rs 25,000 per draught animal, Rs 3,000 per goat."

"Financial assistance will be extended to 50,000 farmers and groups with the construction of cowsheds," he said.

"Affected farmers and groups will be provided assistance for the construction of cow-shed and goat shed. 50 per cent of Rs 80,000 for a new FRP boat and 50 per cent of Rs 20,000 for nets will be provided," said.

The Chief Minister said: "Financial assistance of Rs 12,200 per hectare shall be provided to fish farmers. Additional seed money of Rs 10,000 will be given to the affected groups."

"The at the rate of one lakh rupees per women self-help group to affected groups," he said.

