Shivamogga: Special prayers offered to receive sufficient rainfall

A large number of people participated in a cultural activity called Sourabha on Monday, on the River in Harakere to offer special prayers seeking sufficient rainfall this year.

"Thousands of coconuts were offered during the 'Abhishekha' of Lord Rudradeva and we all wish to receive a good amount of rain this year," former of Shivamogga and an active member in Sourabha told ANI.

Hundreds of people participated in Sourabha cultural activity and offered tender coconut water to Lord

Many poojas have been conducted in the state earlier as well. Recently DK Shivakumar held a Parjanya homa (pooja) in Chikkamagaluru, while another special ritual was performed at praying for rainfall earlier this month.

