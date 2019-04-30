Showcause notice to DMRC MD over newspaper ad with Gambhir's photo

East Returning Officer (RO) K Mahesh has issued a showcause notice to Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) regarding an advertisement with a picture of former and BJP candidate Gautam published in a newspaper on April 26.

"This appears to be a surrogate advertisement which appears to have political overtures in favour of a contesting candidate of a particular political party which is contrary to the Model Code of Conduct which has been brought into force by the of India," read a notice published on Monday.

The notice has directed the to submit documents from the Election Commission's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee before May 2, failing which action will be taken in accordance with electoral laws and rules.

