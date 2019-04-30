Showcause notice to DMRC MD over newspaper ad with Gambhir's photo

East Delhi Returning Officer (RO) K Mahesh has issued a showcause notice to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) Managing Director Mangu Singh regarding an advertisement with a picture of former cricketer and BJP candidate Gautam Gambhir published in a newspaper on April 26.
"This appears to be a surrogate advertisement which appears to have political overtures in favour of a contesting candidate of a particular political party which is contrary to the Model Code of Conduct which has been brought into force by the Election Commission of India," read a notice published on Monday.
The notice has directed the DMRC to submit documents from the Election Commission's Media Certification and Monitoring Committee before May 2, failing which action will be taken in accordance with electoral laws and rules.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU