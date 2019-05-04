Singers Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber joke about a fight

isn't too sure if he would beat fellow competitor in a fight.

According to reports by US Weekly, Mendes, 20 who was recently featured on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show said, "I think I'm bigger, and I weigh more. I think he has another, like, type of level that he can click into that I don't have. I don't possess the switch that I think he [has]" ribbed 20, Mendes last month after he posted a cover of that declared him the " of Pop."

"Hmm, Gonna have to break a few more records to dethrone my title there bud," wrote 25, Bieber.

On Friday, May 3, Mendes said on the show, he regretted his Magazine Post on social media, "I'm not going to lie, when I got the photo from that paper, I was like, 'Should I post this? I don't want people to think I'm saying I'm the of pop. It's just what the headline said and the photo.

And there's other princes of pop, like Bieber. I was like, 'No, I'm just going to do it. It's no big deal.' The second I posted it, I was like, 'Shouldn't have done that!"

Mendes shared the cover page of Observer Magazine on his account. The Magazine featured him posing with the words " of Pop" written over his photo.

However, found Bieber's comment funny, "He is so funny. And I honestly pretty much live to read the comments that he posts on photos now because they're hilarious. He's so real-life about everything now. It's great."

Also, Shawn referred to the "Baby" as one of his inspiration. "He is one of the main reasons I started doing what I do -- and probably not just me [but] many, many other pop artists and other artists in the industry right now. He's a trailblazer," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)