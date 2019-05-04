Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner to get married again in Europe

If and Sophie Turner's left you wanting for more, the newly married couple is all set to host another ceremony in Europe, PEOPLE reported quoting sources.

The two took the internet by storm with their surprise on Wednesday night.

Confirming that the two are yet to host a full-fledged wedding ceremony, a PEOPLE source said, "The wedding is still in "

Hours after turning heads with their stunning appearance at on Wednesday, Jonas and headed straight to a wedding chapel to get hitched.

American DJ Diplo was the first one to break the news on He posted a series of stories from the private ceremony.

The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.Country stars Dan + Shay serenaded the ceremony with an acoustic version of their song "Speechless."

According to a report by E Online, the newly wedded couple swapped ring pops instead of wedding bands.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)