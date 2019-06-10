Jharkhand: 11 dead, 25 injured in bus-truck collision

11 people died and 25 got injured after a speeding rammed into a truck following a brake failure on Monday morning at NH-2 near in Jharkhand, police said.

"The bus was running at a speed of 120 km/h when we got to know that the breaks are not working. The tried to control the speeding bus but it rammed into a truck coming from the opposite side. The lower deck of the bus got completely damaged and the passengers were pulled out from the bus after the accident," an injured passenger told ANI.

"I heard the shouting that the breaks are not working and we should save ourselves, both the tried to save the passengers but they couldn't because there was no way to stop the speeding bus," another injured passenger told ANI.

DSP said, "We have visited the accident spot with the Highways Authority of (NHAI) team earlier as well, and that spot has been declared as a 'Black Spot' because at least 150 people have died in a road accident in last six months on the same spot. We will be visiting the accident spot again with NHAI team for further research after this incident."

Few of the injured passengers are said to be in a critical condition and they have been shifted to Ranchi for further treatment.

