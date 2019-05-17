Slow over rates discussed at BCCI's meet

The Board of Control for in India (BCCI) on Friday held a meet to understand the causes of the much-debated slow over-rates issue during the and Coaches Conclave 2019.

In the recently concluded League (IPL), most of the franchises maintained slow over-rate and consequently, their skippers got fined.

A detailed discussion on over rate was held and it was suggested that data be collated to understand causes for slow over rates and ways to address the issue.

However, this was not the only topic which got discussed in the conclave, it also discussed the introduction of DRS with the available technology for televised games and regarding the relevance of Duleep Trophy and the Irani Trophy.

CK Khanna, the of BCCI, is happy to conclude a 'phenomenal' season and termed the domestic structure a 'competitive' one.

"Indian has spread across the country and the concluded season proves that. It was a phenomenal season. It's a proud moment for us that we now have teams from the North East competing in the domestic tournaments.

"While teams like and dominated the tournaments, the emergence of Vidarbha as champions in the past few seasons have proved we now have a very competitive domestic structure," BCCI's official website quoted Khanna, as saying.

The meeting is held every year to take stock of the season gone by, seek feedback and suggestions to make Indian domestic make more competitive and inclusive. Moreover, this was the first time when a separate conclave for women captains and coaches was conducted.

Rahul Johri, of BCCI, expressed his elation over conducting a separate conclave to review women's cricket and optimistic about having a bigger and better upcoming season.

"This is an extremely important forum and I am very happy that we now have a separate conclave to review women's cricket. It is an important stage as key stakeholders of converge under one roof and discuss the way forward.

"One of my very first meetings after joining the was this conclave and I am glad that over the years we have seen some very engaging discussions. I am very confident that the upcoming season will be even bigger and better and we will continue to strengthen the standard of the sport across all age groups," Rahul Johri, of BCCI, as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)