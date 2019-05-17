Slow over rates discussed at BCCI's meet

-
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday held a meet to understand the causes of the much-debated slow over-rates issue during the Captain and Coaches Conclave 2019.
In the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL), most of the franchises maintained slow over-rate and consequently, their skippers got fined.
A detailed discussion on over rate was held and it was suggested that data be collated to understand causes for slow over rates and ways to address the issue.
However, this was not the only topic which got discussed in the conclave, it also discussed the introduction of DRS with the available technology for televised Ranji Trophy games and regarding the relevance of Duleep Trophy and the Irani Trophy.
CK Khanna, the Acting president of BCCI, is happy to conclude a 'phenomenal' season and termed the domestic structure a 'competitive' one.
"Indian Cricket has spread across the country and the concluded season proves that. It was a phenomenal season. It's a proud moment for us that we now have teams from the North East competing in the BCCI domestic tournaments.
"While teams like Mumbai and Karnataka dominated the premier tournaments, the emergence of Vidarbha as champions in the past few seasons have proved we now have a very competitive domestic structure," BCCI's official website quoted Khanna, as saying.
The meeting is held every year to take stock of the season gone by, seek feedback and suggestions to make Indian domestic cricket make more competitive and inclusive. Moreover, this was the first time when a separate conclave for women captains and coaches was conducted.
Rahul Johri, CEO of BCCI, expressed his elation over conducting a separate conclave to review women's cricket and optimistic about having a bigger and better upcoming season.
"This is an extremely important forum and I am very happy that we now have a separate conclave to review women's cricket. It is an important stage as key stakeholders of Indian Cricket converge under one roof and discuss the way forward.
"One of my very first meetings after joining the BCCI was this conclave and I am glad that over the years we have seen some very engaging discussions. I am very confident that the upcoming season will be even bigger and better and we will continue to strengthen the standard of the sport across all age groups," Rahul Johri, CEO of BCCI, as saying.
