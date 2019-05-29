Lamar Odom launches a new book 'Darkness to light'

Khloe Kardashian's ex-husband released a new book titled 'Darkness to light', which reportedly will reveal dark secrets of his life.

According to Fox News, citing the book he said, "He needed women as an outlet...an escape."

"I wanted to be loved, but I could never find love," he added.

Lamar also disclosed that he used to share the bed with up to six women a week and paid for plenty of abortions over the years.

The former professional basketball confessed in an interview that he regrets his actions against ex-wife, including cheating on her and hiding about his addiction to cocaine during their four-year marriage.

According to sources, 39-year-old regrets his divorce with Khloe and also misses the

He wrote in his book that, "he was the happiest he's ever been after they married in 2009, one month after they met. But he eventually began having affairs and he wrote he couldn't handle the "lethal cocktail of the spotlight, addiction, a diminishing career, and infidelity.

