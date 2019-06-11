Bengaluru: Two arrested for using abusive language against JD(S) leaders

Two persons have been arrested, on Tuesday, for allegedly using abusive language against HD Kumaraswamy, former HD and on a Live post.

The have arrested the two men identified as Siddaraju and Jaumaraju based on a complaint filed by Lokesh. The post was broadcasted live on May 23.

Siddaraju and Jaumaraju deleted the video on after drawing flak on the

The two are residents of Ramanagara district of

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)