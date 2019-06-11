Bengaluru: Two arrested for using abusive language against JD(S) leaders

Two persons have been arrested, on Tuesday, for allegedly using abusive language against Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, former Prime Minister HD Devegowda and Nikhil Kumaraswamy on a Facebook Live post.
The High Grounds police have arrested the two men identified as Siddaraju and Jaumaraju based on a complaint filed by Lokesh. The post was broadcasted live on May 23.
Siddaraju and Jaumaraju deleted the video on Facebook after drawing flak on the social media platform.
The two are residents of Ramanagara district of Karnataka.
