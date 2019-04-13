IPL 2019: Dhawan steers Delhi to defeat Kolkata by seven wickets

Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 97 helped Capitals beat by seven wickets in the ongoing (IPL) here at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Chasing a moderate target of 179, openers Prithvi Shaw and got off to a good start. Kolkata pulled things back as Prasidh Krishna got Shaw caught behind for 14 and then got rid of Shreyas Iyer cheaply for six.

However, recovered in time with Dhawan, who registered his 34th fifty in the league, and Rishabh Pant, adding 105 for the third wicket, to inch closer towards victory. Kolkata tried to tilt the game as Nitish Rana dismissed a settled Pant for 46 but Dhawan proved too much for the host.

Ingram finished the match with a sixer off Chawla, taking Delhi over the line but leaving Dhawan, surpassed his previous record of 95 not out against Kings XI Punjab, stranded on 97.

Earlier, put in to bat, a quick 45 from Russell and Shubhman Gill's well compiled 65 lifted Kolkata to 178/7. Carrying its momentum after beating RCB in its last game, Delhi started with a wicket-maiden over as Ishant Sharma struck Joe Denly, who replaced Chris Lynn, for a golden duck.

Kolkata recovered from early dent, adding 63, shared between Gill and for the second wicket before Kasigo Rabada got Uthappa (28) caught behind off Rishabh Pant, who caught it while diving away to his left.

Delhi clawed back in the game, ending Gill's (65) majestic innings off Keemo Paul, who replaced Although Gill timed the ball nicely, the aerial shot went straight to short fine-leg where Axar Patel held on the ball comfortably.

tried to attack midway through the innings, but Rabada dismissed the Kolkata skipper, who clipped away straight to deep square-leg and returned cheaply for two.

Russell-muscle attacked towards the end, including two sixes slapped to Rabada, but in the penultimate over Morris denied the onslaught and sent Russell (45) back. Jamaican all-rounder slashed the ball hard but it went flat and straight down to Rabada.

Kolkata will play against Chennai Super Kings, whereas Delhi will clash with Sunrisers on April 14.

Brief scores: 180/3 (S Dhawan 97*, RR Pant 46, N Rana 1-12) beat 178/7 (S Gill 65, AD Russell 45, CH Morris 2-38, K Rabada 2-42, KMA Paul 2-46) by seven wickets.

