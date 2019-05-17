WB: EC orders re-polling in Bankura's Saltora, Chhatarkanali villages

-
ALSO READ
Huge quantity of explosive substances seized in Bankura
EC removes District Magistrate of Bengal's Bankura
West Bengal: EC removes Bankura DM from his post with immediate effect post poll violence
WB: This village in Bankura district is facing acute water crisis
Villages along West Bengal's Bankura district on verge of being parched
-
The Election Commission (EC) on Friday ordered re-polling in Saltora and Chhatarkanali villages of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency on May 19.
Bankura seat went to polls on May 12.
Elections to 33 seats have taken place in West Bengal in the first six phases of elections.
The remaining nine seats will go to polls on May 19 in the last round with counting of votes set to take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU