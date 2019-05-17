JUST IN
WB: EC orders re-polling in Bankura's Saltora, Chhatarkanali villages

ANI  |  General News 

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday ordered re-polling in Saltora and Chhatarkanali villages of Bankura Lok Sabha constituency on May 19.

Bankura seat went to polls on May 12.

Elections to 33 seats have taken place in West Bengal in the first six phases of elections.

The remaining nine seats will go to polls on May 19 in the last round with counting of votes set to take place on May 23.

First Published: Fri, May 17 2019. 23:22 IST

