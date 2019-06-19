Mats Hummels to make a return to Borussia Dortmund

German football club on Wednesday confirmed that defender will be making a return to the club after three years.

" has reached an agreement with FC Bayern Munich over the transfer of @matshummels," tweeted.

Hummels had left Dortmund in 2016 as he joined Bayern Munich. The defender had spent eight years at Dortmund and he established himself as one of the best defenders worldwide.

The 30-year-old defender has won two titles with Dortmund.

After joining Bayern Munich, Hummels appeared 118 times for the club and he won three titles with Bayern Munich.

Bayern Munich also released a statement regarding Hummels' transfer.

" is set to return to Borussia Dortmund. FC Bayern and BVB agreed to a deal for the transfer of the centre-back for an undisclosed fee on Wednesday. The 30-year-old previously played for Dortmund between 2008 and 2016. The move is subject to Hummels' completion of a medical," Bayern Munich said in an official statement.

Hummels has represented in World Cup (2014 and 2018) and Euro Cup (2012 and 2016).

