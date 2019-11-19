Lanka President Rajapaksa to visit India on Nov 29 on PM Modi's invitation

Sri Lanka's newly elected President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has accepted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India on November 29, External Affairs Minister said on Tuesday.

Jaishankar made the announcement after meeting Rajapaksa in Sri Lanka, a day after the latter took oath as the seventh President of the island nation.

"A warm meeting with President @GotabayaR. Conveyed PM @narendramodi's message of a partnership for shared peace, progress, prosperity and security. Confident that under his leadership, India-SriLanka relations would reach greater heights," Jaishankar Tweeted.

President @GotabayaR has accepted PM @narendramodi’s invitation to visit India on 29th November. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) November 19, 2019

"President @GotabayaR has accepted PM @narendramodi's invitation to visit India on 29th November," he added.

70-year old Rajapaksa defeated Sajith Premadasa by more than 13 lakh votes in the recently concluded Presidential elections, country's election commission announced on Sunday.

He is the second member of the Rajapaksa family to become the president. His older brother Mahinda Rajapaksa was president from 2005 to 2015.