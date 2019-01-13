Sri Lankan Navy detains 9 Indian fishermen near Delft Island

Nine Indian fishermen were apprehended near the shore of the by the on Sunday morning.

The reason for their arrest is yet to be ascertained.

They are being interrogated at in

Notably, straying of Indian and Sri Lankan fishermen into each other's waters is a recurrent problem as territories on the sea are not clearly demarcated.

Further information is awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)