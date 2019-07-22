JUST IN
Business Standard

Srinagar: Lt General KJS Dillon interacts with Hajj pilgrims

ANI  |  General News 

Lieutenant General KJS Dillon, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 15 Corps, on Monday interacted and greeted with the Hajj pilgrims.

Lieutenant General Dillon said: "Every Muslim wishes to go on Hajj at least once in his lifetime. Our friends in Kashmir are going to Hajj as well as Amarnath Yatra. Both the 'yatras' are going on peacefully."

"I have already gone to Amaranth Yatra. Today, I came to meet my friends who are going for Hajj. I would like to wish them and their family a happy and safe journey," he said.

He also requested the Hajj pilgrims to pray for the wellbeing and peace in the Kashmir valley.

"I would like to ask the people who are going to Hajj today to pray for their family and for the wellbeing and peace in Kashmir," he said.

First Published: Mon, July 22 2019. 18:36 IST

