ETF Securities in Australia launches India's first exchange-traded fund

Securities has launched the first Indian exchange-traded fund (ETF) in in partnership with (RNAM).

Listed on the with the code NDIA, the will provide Australian investors an opportunity to tap into the world's fastest-growing major economy.

NDIA tracks India's Nifty 50 Index, which holds the country's fifty biggest companies listed on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). It accounts for 13 sectors representing about 66.8 per cent of the free float market capitalisation of the stocks listed on the NSE.

RNAM took over the schemes of in 2016 with assets under management of Rs 24,546 crore and has 60 per cent of folio share -- the highest number of ETF folios in the industry. RNAM has been a pioneer in the Indian ETF market with over 17 years of experience in managing ETFs in

"RNAM is the first Indian asset management company to partner with an to bring investments into through the ETF route," said RNAM's

"NDIA will provide Australian investors access to the which has been the torch-bearer of Indian equities for the last 25 years and is considered to be 'the Stock of the Nation," he said in a statement.

of said India has been the most dynamic economic growth story globally. "This product offers investors the chance to gain exposure to a 2.6 trillion US dollar economy that still has tremendous potential to grow as India reaps the benefits of structural reforms."

Another positive is the fact that 60 per cent of India's GDP is driven by domestic private consumption (compared to 40 per cent in China), effectively insulating the economy against external shocks, said Walesby.

is Australia's only independent ETF provider with more than one billion Australian dollars in funds under management across sectors as diverse as robotics, biotechnology, infrastructure and commodities.

RNAM is one of the largest asset managers in India, managing assets across mutual funds, pension funds, managed accounts, alternative investments and offshore funds.

.

