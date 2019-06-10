Steven Spielberg writing horror series that can only be watched at night

is scripting a that people will only be able to see when their phone knows it is dark outside.

The American filmmaker, who is known for films like platform 'Indiana Jones', 'Jurassic Park', 'Catch Me If You Can', is penning the series for Quibi, a yet to be launched mobile-focused streaming service, Variety reported.

" came in, and said, 'I have a super scary story I want to do," said Quibi's cofounders

According to Katzenberg, the series is being developed under the title 'Spielberg's After Dark'.

Making the upcoming project one of its kind, decided that the program will be designed in a way that people only get to watch it after midnight.

"He wanted viewers to only be able to watch the program after midnight. Given that phones can track where it is at the moment -- and keep tabs on when the sun rises and sets in its area," he said.

Katzenberg asserted that, once the series is released, a clock will appear on the users' phones, ticking down until midnight after which, the users will be able to watch it. Exactly at midnight, the clock will again start ticking till the sun comes back up, and the moment it stops ticking, the show will disappear until the next night.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)