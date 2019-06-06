Prestige Group's Conrad Bengaluru and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield win FIABCI World PRIX D'excellence Awards 2019

Two of Bengaluru's most popular hotels - and Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield, developed by the - India's biggest developer, were recently awarded the much sought-after and globally celebrated PRIX D'Excellence Awards 2019.

A record 35 of the world's best property developments were conferred with the Prix D'Excellence Awards 2019 at a gala and glittering ceremony at in Moscow, Russia, on 31 May 2019. This ceremony was held in conjunction with the convening of the 70th FIABCI and attended by 400 from all over the world.

"These excellent property developments are already the best projects in their own respective countries, and they have now won at the international level. This unique award is given to the that embody excellence in all disciplines involved in their creation, to make the world a better place to live, work and enjoy", said President, of

"We are extremely happy to receive this award for both our hotel properties and thank FIABCI for this honour! The hospitality industry is a dynamic one with the needs of the clientele constantly changing. Moreover, we are dealing with a spectrum of clients with varied needs. At Prestige, it has been our constant endeavour to stay one step ahead of changing market dynamics and create benchmarks in the hospitality sector in South being a tech hub is a city for travellers and as a developer, we have capitalized on the convention traffic. For us, the segment of and MICE contributes significantly, and is a for the year-on-year growth of our hospitality portfolio", said Ms - Director,

"The Hotel and Convention Centre include a hi-tech convention centre which can seat up to 2200 plus people while offers one of the largest meeting and event spaces in the city's CBD area. With a robust inflow of both tourists and travellers to the city, these properties have become a game changer within the existing hospitality market," she added.

