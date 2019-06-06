CCI imposes over Rs 74 cr penalty on pharma companies, trade bodies

The (CCI) has imposed penalties of over Rs 74 crore on two companies-- and -- as well as two Madhya Pradesh-based drug associations for indulging in anti-competitive trade practices, an official release said on Thursday.

The found activities of Chemists and Druggist Association (MPCDA) and Chemists Association (ICA) to be in contravention of the provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

As per the order on June 3, a penalty of Rs 55.59 crore was levied on while Himalaya Drug was fined Rs 18.59 crore. Penalties were also imposed on certain officials of these firms.

Besides, MPCDA was fined Rs 4.18 lakh and ICA Rs 39,812.

In addition, the gave 'cease and desist' directions issued under Section 27 of the Act.

According to a statement, the CCI directed MPCDA to organise at least five competition awareness and compliance programmes over a period of six months in for its members. It also directed ICA to organise one competition awareness programme in district.

The action was initiated after information was filed with the Commission by Chemists and Distributors Federation alleging contravention of the provisions of Section 3 of the Act by MPCDA and others including certain companies.

