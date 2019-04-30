Stuart Broad rues not watching 'Game of Thrones'

England's fast bowler rued the fact that he stopped watching 'Game of Thrones' just after three episodes of the first season and he was seen contemplating whether he has made a mistake.

"I couldn't get into after watching 3 Episodes of Series 1. Have I made a huge mistake #GameOfThrones," tweeted on Tuesday.

Many other cricketers also tweeted about the show's popularity and questioned whether they are the only ones who have not watched the show.

"Am I the only person who hasn't watched the ," Australian tweeted.

has several characters with the same surname as 'Starks' so International Council (ICC) took a hilarious jibe at Finch's tweet and replied he can maybe watch the show with his teammate

"Maybe you can watch it with a Star(c) @mstarc56, #GameofThrones," ICC tweeted.

Former England said that he has never watched the show and as a matter of fact he had to ask someone about Game of Thrones.

"No. I had to ask what GOT was yesterday," Pietersen tweeted.

The uber-popular show 'Game of Thrones' has successfully captured the imagination of the audience worldwide and the show sees crazy fandom among people.

The show is currently in its last season and so far three episodes of Season 8 have been aired.

The show's latest offering, season 8 episode 3 titled 'Battle of Winterfell' showcased the longest battle scene to ever premiere in film or television. The whole episode's run time was 82 minutes and the episode was applauded for its vision and execution.

The episode was shot in Belfast, for eleven weeks straight.

